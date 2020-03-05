WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society and Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library will host a combined meeting Monday at the library. A social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Roselyn Wells will present a program on early Waterloo history. There will be slides of a one-of-a-kind 1869 map owned by Greg and Deb Iddings. The maps will be shown separately. The map pictures are in nine sections and are enlarged to show detail.
A PowerPoint presentation will include early pictures of Waterloo scenes, people, churches and schools, with a rare look at mural John Rea painted for the Waterloo tavern, which most recently was known at the Katch Kan Tavern. The building now sits empty and, along with the rest of the block, belongs to the Town of Waterloo.
The program is open to the public.
