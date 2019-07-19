WEST LAFAYETTE — DeKalb FFA participated in the 90th state convention recently at Purdue University.
Many members competed and succeeded in numerous contests:
ª Gabe Hefty received the State Star in Agriscience, first place in Agriscience Animal Systems Division 5 and Wildlife Management Proficiency and second in Forest Management and Products Proficiency;
• Sydney Hefty received first in Agriscience Social Systems Division 1 and Plant Systems Research Proficiency and second in Poultry Production Proficiency;
• Mathias Hefty received first in Agriscience Plant Systems Division 1 and fourth in the Discovery Creed;
• Darien Harris and Kalyn Heffley received first in Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6;
• Ally Laker obtained first in Integrated Research Systems Proficiency;
• Paige Lothamer acquired second in Fruit Production Proficiency; and
• Olivia Schowe earned second in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management Proficiency.
The Ag Sales team of Sydney Hefty, Chloe Taylor, Atticus Refner and Colton Eads received fourth place in the state.
Three members, Olivia Schowe, Gabe Hefty and Chloe Taylor, received the Hoosier Degree.
