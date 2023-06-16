AUBURN — Members of Auburn’s Plan Commission were given an important homework assignment at Tuesday’s meeting.
That assignment was to review proposed changes to the city’s unified development ordinance and considering any comment during a public hearing.
After spending about 40 minutes on the topic, Plan Commission members moved to table discussion and continue the public hearing until the July 11 meeting.
This latest batch of changes — the third amendent proposed — includes 51 different items, ranging from simple wording changes to eliminating repetition.
The current UDO was adopted in February 2019. Since that time, amendments were enacted in July 2019 and again on May 2 of this year.
City Planner Jim Cadoret explained some of the latest proposed changes were identified by the previous staff at Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning and Development, and others were identified by the current staff.
“Once you start utilizing the document day-to-day, you see things and you realize there are a few omissions or corrections to language that could be done,” he explained.
“Since that first amendment was done, staff before current staff started accumulating additional suggestions for changes and they left notes in the book, et cetera, just information saying ‘Maybe we need to look at this or look at that.’”
Current staff considered those suggestions as well as their own observations in the previous year and Board of Zoning Appeals actions, he said.
“If the Board of Zoning Appeals is repeatedly making variances to approve something, then you need to start looking at the code, ‘This is the action the board is making repeatedly. Maybe code needs to change to match.’
“There’s at least one change in that category,” he said.
The committee was formed in December 2022 to consider a third amendment to the UDO, Cadoret said, explaining the steps to Tuesday’s meeting.
That committee — comprised of members of the Plan Commission, and representatives from the mayor’s office and BPD — met twice in March of this year.
Cadoret highlighted five significant changes to the UDO.
The first two establish new, additional zoning districts: M1A and M3.
The current M1 is multi-family district, allowing duplexes, tri-plexes, four-plexes and more.
M1A would be a two-family only district, as a transition between detached single family and multi-family.
A new M3 district would be an apartment community only district for high-density residential use.
“We’re trying to separate the true apartment communities,” Cadoret said. “They’re a different animal. … We feel they should have a stand-alone zoning classification.”
A third change would allow temporary gravel parking on demolished lots until a future use can be determined. This change would allow gravel parking for up to three years.
“It’s not to allow somebody to do gravel parking if they’re doing a commercial basis,” Cadoret said, “only for those specific times when it’s interim use.”
A fourth change would break up the subdivision review process. Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the Plan Commission approved a two-lot subdivision that included a public street.
The change would include a minor subdivision — five lots or less — that doesn’t include a public roadway “so you don’t have to go through primary plat to get to what would be the secondary plat that gets recorded,” Cadoret explained.
“There’s really no purpose in a primary plat if you’re not adding new roadways or infrastructure.”
The final major change would create administrative adjustments to consider simple tasks without having to hold a full BZA hearing.
The appointed hearing officer could be a BZA member, a BPD member or a resident, acting with the full authority of the BZA.
“It’s looking at minor adjustments to a development standard,” Cadoret explained. “It would not be able to consider variance of use. The limitation of the standard would be 30% adjustment, so if it was a 10-foot setback, they could adjust it 3 feet.
“There would still be a public hearing process and neighbors still get notified,” he continued. “It’s just an interim attempt so not every minor variance application has to go to the full board.”
Plan Commission member Jim Finchum asked if there is a definition of a minor subdivision. He also expressed concern of appointing a single person to make decisions versus the full Board of Zoning Appeals.
“My suggestion is to consider tabling this to allow you a little bit of time to look at these 51 changes,” Plan Commission president Don Myers told his colleagues.
“It is going to affect everyone as far as the changes,” he said. “The UDO is designed to be modified from time-to-time.
“We need to do our part and give it due consideration.”
The changes must be approved by the Plan Commission and forwarded to Auburn’s Common Council with a recommendation for approval. The council has the final vote.
