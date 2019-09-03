AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers sold 90% of consignments Friday and Saturday during its annual Auburn Auction, the company said.
The sale totaled more than $5 million, topped by a 1948 Tucker Sedan that sold for $990,000 to benefit the Mayo Clinic’s cancer research.
“The owner of this extraordinary historic automobile made the decision to donate it to the Mayo Clinic in honor of his late wife, and it was our absolute honor to be entrusted with its sale,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. “We thank everyone who shared in this incredible act of philanthropy and congratulate its new owner on joining the ranks of limited and prestigious Tucker custodianship.
A 1955 Quin Epperly Fuel Injection Special Indianapolis 500 Streamliner brought $385,000, making it and the Tucker the highest-selling cars of both The Auburn Auction and the weekend overall in Auburn. Complete results from the Worldwide sale are online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Prices listed include 10 percent buyers’ premiums.
The event marked the first auction in the company’s new headquarters at Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn on C.R. 11-A.
The next stop for Worldwide Auctioneers will be The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction in Texas, Oct. 4-5. A selection of more than 200 collector cars and 100 pedal cars will be offered without reserve, including the first Apollo GT Coupe and Spider ever produced.
The company then will stage the first collector- car auction in Saudi Arabia, with The Riyadh Auction and associated private sales Salon scheduled for Nov. 21-26, presented in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events.
Worldwide’s annual calendar also includes The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.
