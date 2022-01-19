WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Speech Team is back in competition after the winter break, competing at Warsaw High School Saturday.
There were more than 175 students and 15 schools present from all around the state.
The top team trophies were: first place, Chesterton; second place, Plymouth; third place, Bishop Dwenger; fourth place, Logansport; and fifth place, DeKalb.
The individual competitors from DeKalb High School that placed in their events were:
Abby Linker, first in varsity original performance; third in varsity poetry;
Eva Hallman, second in varsity broadcasting;
Amarra Nester, second in novice broadcasting;
D’Artagnan Finderson, first in varsity United States extemporaneous;
Meghan Psurny, second in novice informative;
Madi Steck, fifth in varsity humor; and
Katelyn Witte; seventh in novice discussion.
DeKalb competes this Saturday at Penn High School in Mishawaka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.