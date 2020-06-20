AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said Friday he is excited to announce the release of his department’s new smartphone application.
The app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with DeKalb County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone, the sheriff said.
“We will be keeping our citizens informed with push notifications for major road closures, Silver and Amber Alerts, and weather information,” Cserep said.
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use, the sheriff said. In just a few clicks, users can: submit a tip, search current jail inmates, receive push notifications, view the most wanted criminals in DeKalb County, read the latest news, research sex offenders in the area and more.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.TheSheriffApp.com specializes in smartphone app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.
“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching for “DeKalb Sheriff IN.”
“We encourage you to join our team as a valued partner in our community. Thank you for your support!” Cserep said.
