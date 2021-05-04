AUBURN — The Master Gardeners of DeKalb County will hold their annual plant sale from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday at the Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Many varieties of perennials will be on sale to enhance backyard landscaping.
Proceeds from the event fund the Master Gardener Scholarship given through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County each year.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is an integral part of the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service and provides the citizens of Indiana a chance to grow.
The program provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer to help others grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within the community.
For more information, people may contact the Purdue Extension office at 925-2562.
