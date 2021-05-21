AUBURN — The first-ever Godfathers Geared Up for Kids event will take place Saturday, June 26, at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
The all-ages, all-day event will benefit the Children First Center that serves families in DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and Whitley counties.
“The Godfathers started as single, divorced dads who were looking after each other’s children and helping dads raise kids. Helping the Children First Center is just a really good fit,” said David J. Kurtz, a member of Godfathers Motorcycle Club of Auburn.
“We’re trying to get support from the community, taking donations so that we can all come together after a year of COVID and enjoy some biker brotherhood and community fellowship,” he added.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. for a motorcycle ride to several stops. Tickets cost $20 per bike.
The event will feature a car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival-style games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, a swap meet, and a beer tent operated by The Four Crowns.
Music will feature Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzzz and Randy Kimball.
The Godfathers are seeking prizes and donated items for silent and live auctions. For pickup of auction donations, call Mark Franks at 349-8073 or Wes Fitzgerald at 602-4591.
Corporate donations also are welcome at godfathersmc.com/programs. NIPSCO and Champion Homes already have made generous financial pledges. Checks may be made payable to Godfathers MC Charities Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.