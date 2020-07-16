Summer is in swing and I am hoping that your visitation schedules are going well for your children and that you are making great memories.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the topic of the "non-parent" and today I want to begin elaborating on that topic. Over the next several weeks, I will be asking thought-provoking questions, as well as sharing information about how a non-parent can contribute to, or contaminate, efforts in reaching a goal of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
Typically, when you hear the term significant other, you may think of a boyfriend, girlfriend or new spouse. To broaden the accountability for those involved in your co-parenting, "non-parent" could also be grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, etc. Anyone who is involved in your co-parenting, who is a “non-parent.”
The importance of setting a co-parenting standard and having agreed expectations in place regarding a non-parent, is not only to keep things less confusing for your child(ren), but to continue holding a standard of respectful and responsible co-parenting. It is OK to set boundaries and expectations for non-parents. Your standards, expectations and boundaries could be anything from drop-off and pick-up for scheduled visits, to an agreed style or type of discipline, or anything that could come up as an issue between you and your ex, regarding a non-parent.
You may not think that these issues are that important, unless and until your ex's new girlfriend or boyfriend pulls up with your child(ren) for a drop-off or pick-up. Maybe your child comes home from a visit and says that significant other, or non-parent disciplined them. This may not even be an issue for you, but it could be an issue for your ex, and that is why these types of discussions are so important for your co-parenting relationship and journey.
Give some thought to what are, or could be issues that you would want expectations and/or boundaries for regarding a non-parent. Make a list of those issues or concerns and then respectfully and responsibly convey those concerns to your ex. On your list of agreed expectations, refer to number nine, "Agree to allow each other to respectfully convey concerns and respect your differences doing so," and also refer to number 16, "Agree to listen to each other, with respect of each other and your views, even if they are different.”
All of this is a real challenge if you are dealing with a difficult co-parent, or are in the middle of high-conflict co-parenting, but referring back to prior information such as the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting and these two agreed expectations, you will see that it actually requires little effort, but could result in huge impact on the dynamic of your co-parenting relationship.
I hope you all have a great week.
