AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street are seeking sponsors for this summer’s outdoor art exhibit, “Cheers from our Corner of the World”.
The exhibit will feature 20 wooden corner fences. The fences are being made by local carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products in Pleasant Lake.
It will be the groups’ 12th outdoor art exhibit and will be on display from June through September. Like previous exhibits, the corner fences will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature created art from local and regional artists. Each fence will have a plate affixed to it identifying the title of the work, the artist, and sponsoring individuals and businesses.
Twenty sponsorships are being offered on a first come, first served basis at $250 each. Sponsorship forms are available for download at daba4auburn.org. The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, April 2. Completed forms may be emailed to info@daba4auburn.org, dropped off at Carbaugh Jewelers 108 E. 7th St., Auburn, or mailed to P.O. Box 6122, Auburn, IN 46706.
For more information contact Mike Littlejohn at 925-3113.
