AUBURN — A change in language to the DeKalb County commercial solar ordinance has kicked the issue back to the DeKalb County Plan Commission, giving it at least one more hoop to jump through before its approval.
After months of crafting the ordinance and a handful of public meetings and hearings, it will be up to the DeKalb County Plan Commission to decide to accept or deny the commissioners’ changes during its 8 a.m. meeting Wednesday in the Commissioners Courtroom at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
During discussion of the proposed ordinance Monday, the commissioners had issues with property setbacks and maximum height of panels. Although no public comment was allowed, a group of 10 or 12 residents were on hand for the decision.
The commissioners proposed changing the maximum height of the solar panels to 18 feet from a maximum of 15 proposed in the original ordinance.
Commissioner President William Hartman proposed the change, saying he was taking into account the proposed height of the panels when they rotate toward the angle of the sun.
Hartman said there was also interest in rewording the minimum setback requirement for projects.
His proposal was a 200-foot setback with a 30-foot, non-see-through landscape barrier.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he believes the barrier needs to be constructed out of some kind of landscape material that forms a barrier during all four seasons so non-participating landowners can’t see the solar panels.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he has been in favor of a smaller setback with a landscape barrier from the beginning.
In suggesting that change, the board also suggested striking the language allowing for setbacks to be less with approval from all the property owners involved including those who aren’t participating landowners.
This issue of setbacks has been a sticking point among many DeKalb County residents who voiced their opinion during a DeKalb County Plan Commission meeting on Sept. 16. That meeting was the first in the process where some of the landowners voiced their opinions in favor of the ordinance.
If approved, the ordinance will make way for commercial solar companies to begin working with the county and other landowners on proposed projects. Currently, there are no projects asking for approval with the plan commission, although some residents have said they have had conversations with companies.
If the plan commission doesn’t approve the wording change to the ordinance, it will come back to the commissioners in October, where they will again vote on the original language.
There is currently only one commercial solar project under construction in the county. That project is being constructed by Auburn Renewables off of C.R. 19 just west of Auburn. The project sits in the city of Auburn’s special taxing district allowing the project to continue.
The commissioners still have a moratorium in place on commercial construction because they are still working to write language for possible economic development incentives for companies.
