AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department observed Peace Officers Memorial Day with a ceremony Friday morning outside the DeKalb County Jail.
Sheriff David Cserep II and Chief Deputy Roger Powers raised the U.S. flag before lowering it to fly at half staff throughout the day.
Deputy Gerald Kline and confinement officer Braden Pope placed a memorial wreath.
Because of limitations on gatherings, Sheriff’s Department Chaplain Jess Jessup delivered his annual Peace Officers Memorial Day message in a video.
Jessup said 146 officers died in the line of duty during 2019 in the United States and its territories, including two deaths in Indiana.
A total of 73 officers have been lost so far in 2020, also with two in Indiana.
“As we honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty … we give thanks for their lives, for what they’ve done, for what they stand for,” Jessup said.
In addition to grief, Jessup said, “When a warrior dies doing their duty, there should also be honor and pride and gratitude.”
He added that in remembering fallen officers, “I hope that our hearts will not only be touched with a sense of loss, but also with a sense of honor and pride and gratitude.”
Jessup read a peace officer’s prayer:
“Protect me as a guardian of your justice and mercy that I may overcome evil and restore peace in the world.
“Bestow upon me the courage to face the troubles of our society as a source of honesty and strength.
“Inspire me to become an instrument of your peace and a ray of hope to those who are hurting.
“Strengthen my resolve, that I may show bravery in the midst of evil, compassion to those in need and integrity in everything I must do.”
Observed by presidential proclamation since 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15, during National Police Week. The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police.
