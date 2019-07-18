WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday night approved the appointment of Raihanne Garrett as director of student services for DeKalb Middle School.
Garrett has been an educator at DeKalb Central schools since 2014 and is a DeKalb High School graduate, Superintendent Steve Teders said in a memorandum recommending Garrett’s transfer to the position. Garrett will fill the role previously held by Amanda Rice, who has been appointed as principal at Waterloo Elementary School.
The board approved a 205-day contract for Garrett with an annual salary of $48,474.
Garrett received her undergraduate degree in elementary education with a minor in special education from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne. She received her master’s degree in school administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.
“She has proven a desire to grow as an educator an leader in our district,” Teders said.
Also Tuesday night, the board approved the appointment of DeKalb High School Associate Principal Austin Harrison to the role of director of student safety. He will receive a stipend of $10,000 for the additional responsibilities. The board voted to hire Harrison as high school associate principal in June.
“Although he is new to the district, he is passionate about safety,” Teders told the board. “I have met with Mr. Harrison, and he is excited about the opportunity.”
The board also approved the appointment of Country Meadow Elementary School Principal Michelle Molargik to the role of district high ability coordinator. She will receive a stipend of $3,000. The position previously was held by Julia Tipton, who has retired as principal at Waterloo.
In other business Tuesday:
• The board approved buying a 9-acre property that neighbors existing district-owned land north of the bus garage, west of the football and softball fields and west of C.R. 31. The district received two appraisals, with an average of $69,000. The property owner agreed on her original purchase price of $59,000, which is $10,000 below the market value, Teders said.
“This represents a great opportunity for the district,” he added. The land holds potential for the FFA and agriculture program as well as future expansion of programming on the grades 6-12 campus, Teders said.
• The board voted to accept a grant of $2,400 from the United Way of DeKalb County to support two “High in Plain Sight” presentations. The presentations will take place Sept. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. They will cover topics including drug trends, alcohol issues, inhalants, e-cigarettes and vaping, youth party tendencies and social networking sites. The presentations are a collaborative effort among all DeKalb County schools and are open to parents, students and community members. Admission is free.
• The board approved fringe-benefit changes for classified employees: the addition of Memorial Day as an observed holiday for school-year employees when it falls during the actual school year; and changing the upper levels of the pay ranges for food service staff from $15 to $15.50 and paraprofessionals from $16.50 to $18.
• Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn reported 17 of 26 students who re-took the IREAD 3 test this summer passed. Those students, combined with the students who passed the test when it first was administered in spring, means the district’s passing rate is 93 percent, Vaughn added.
• Teders reviewed the district’s Listening Tour meetings that concluded in Waterloo Monday night, saying the district had “very good conversations” with patrons who attended and received “thoughtful feedback” in a “respectful environment.”
Board president Heather Krebs echoed Teders’ sentiments and said she would like to continue holding such sessions to receive community input, possibly on a quarterly basis.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: Country Meadow school nurse Sue Ellen Parrish; Waterloo paraprofessional Sarah Adams; sixth-grade boys basketball coach Rod Knox; middle school assistant soccer coach Justin Bigelow; Waterloo paraprofessional Brianna Cody; high school girls assistant tennis coach Melissa Hall; high school boys golf coach Jon Schenk; and middle school assistant football coach David Brand.
The board went on to approve the appointments of: district nurse coordinator Robin Stirlen; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School long-term substitute teacher Kathryn Lovell; Waterloo special education teacher Marianne Badongen; McKenney-Harrison science fair representatives Cady Garman and Stacey Gerig; high school Spanish teacher Seth Kohrman; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Andrea Reinoehl; high school head boys basketball coach Rod Cone; high school assistant football coaches Brody Dixon, Josh Sonnenberger, Austin Miller, Dave Schlemmer, Quinton Althouse, Adam Friedel, Steve Jones, Travis Gaff and JB Samuelson; high school assistant girls soccer coach Landon Cochran; seventh-grade assistant football coach Jeff Miazgowicz; sixth-grade girls basketball coach Payton Rhodes; and eighth-grade football coach Mike DeVos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.