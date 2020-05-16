AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library would like to thank the community for a successful first week of curbside services, including pickup, drop off, and document services.
“We appreciate your patience as we continue to tweak these services to make them even better,” the library said in a news release.
For information on curbside services, help with digital services, or assistance with other library services, the library staff can be reached at 925-2414 ext. 120, by email at info@epl.lib.in.us, or through social media.
Digital streaming services, such as Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy, are available to patrons with a library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.