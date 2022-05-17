AUBURN — Yet another hurdle has been cleared by the Auburn Sports Group as it looks to build a sports complex that could be a game changer for the City of Auburn and DeKalb County.
Last week, the sports group received approval from the Auburn Plan Commission and DeKalb County Drainage Board. One of the last major hurdles fell into place Monday night with the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission approving bond counsel to draft paperwork for the formation of a tax incremental finance district (TIF) for the development.
With that, the commission said it would pledge to give 80% of the revenue the TIF district draws back to Auburn Sports Group for a period of 18 years to pay off bonds that will be acquired to help with development costs of the project. The remaining 20% of the TIF revenue will be split between the taxing entities within the district.
The Auburn Sports Group’s initial proposal to the commission was 95% of the revenue from the TIF district for 20 years. This was the second month in a row the issue was in front of the commission. Once the bond counsel draws up the paperwork, it will be sent to each side for its approval and it will have to be deliberated again by the commission before a final vote is taken.
Representing Auburn Sports Group and JT Fisher Properties on the project is Tim Elherding of FCI Construction. Before Monday night’s meeting, the sports group had discussions with some of the groups that are looking to finance the project.
JT Fisher Properties and Auburn Sports Group are looking at financing the entire project at this point and using the TIF revenue to repay those bonds. This will allow infrastructure work and other work to begin as soon as possible on the south section of the development — which will feature hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
He said the project has a total price tag somewhere around $62 million.
“Through all of our projections, this TIF district will more than satisfy the debt,” he said. “Our desire is the revenues that are generated by the TIF are enough to pay off the bonds. We have received all the approvals necessary to move forward at this point.”
Ehlerding said their phone has been ringing off the hook since announcing the purchase of the former Auburn Auction Park in January for the development of the sports complex.
“We have received nothing but great news,” he said. “We continue to receive calls about commercial development.”
After haggling back and forth with the numbers, Kevin Webb, chair of the redevelopment commission, said he understood the dollar amount the group was asking for although it was higher than he was originally proposing.
“We would be very thankful for the 80% for 18 years,” Elherding said before the commission’s final vote.
During the discussion Monday night, the commission inquired about a similar project in Westfield — which is currently up for sale by the City of Westfield.
Ehlerding said Grand Park sports complex isn’t up for sale because it is losing money. He said the City of Westfield just wants to get out of the sports park business. He went on to say he knows of several developers that have made offers on the property.
“The mayor that decided to build it was a genius,” he said. “The payback to the city has been multiple times. It has been hugely successful.”
With bond counsel drafting paperwork, the Redevelopment Commission will have one final vote on the issue before it moves onto the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission for approval of the bonds, then onto the DeKalb County Commissioners and County Council for final approval.
If approved, the county will not be liable for any bonds approved for the project as they will be developer-purchased bonds. The developers of the project are taking all of the risk on the bonds.
With last week’s approval by the Auburn Plan Commission and drainage board, work is set to begin on the buildings on the north side this summer with hopes of hosting basketball tournaments this winter. Work on the grounds will begin in 2023 with hopes of the total north side project being complete by fall 2023.
The complex will feature indoor basketball and volleyball courts along with a full-size football field. Outside will include eight baseball/softball diamonds, four soccer fields and a wide variety of other amenities.
