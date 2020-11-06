AUBURN — A caucus to fill the Auburn City Council District 4 seat will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. in DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
The successful candidate will take office on Jan. 1, 2021, for a term with three years remaining.
District 4 City Councilman Mike Watson has been elected to the position of DeKalb County Commissioner for the Southeast District effective Jan. 1, 2021 and will be resigning his City Council position effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Auburn Council District 4 consists of the Union 5 and Union 7 precincts.
To qualify to run for the office of city councilman, a candidate must have been a resident of the district for six months prior to the caucus date and a resident of the city for at least one year prior to caucus date of Dec. 3.
Persons interested in filling the position must notify Richard Ring, DeKalb Republican Party chairman. Form CEB-5 must be completed and filed out 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time with the Republican Party chairman. The form may be found on the Indiana Secretary of State Election Division website or by contacting DeKalb Republican Headquarters.
