WATERLOO — A new Gallops travel plaza opened on Kendallville’s west side earlier this week, but plans for a similar truck stop at Waterloo remain stalled.
One year ago, Simran Inc. presented its plan to Waterloo authorities, but progress halted when a neighboring landowner objected at a Waterloo Plan Commission meeting.
In February, Simran told Waterloo officials it was giving up on negotiations with its neighbor and redesigning the entrance to its proposed truck stop on the northwest corner of U.S. 6 and Interstate 69.
The project’s engineer sent a letter to Waterloo officials, saying “multiple efforts and weeks of frustration” had produced no agreement. The engineer said he intended to submit revised plans to the town for a meeting in March. Those plans still have not arrived.
Waterloo Town Manager Tena Woenker said Friday that Simran apparently is waiting on a traffic study of the site. A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation said the agency is waiting for Simran to submit a traffic-impact study for review.
A smaller, existing truck stop on the site, owned by Simran and known as Waterloo Grill, abruptly closed earlier this week, Woenker said. Simran has owned that truck stop since 2015.
In anticipation of building a much larger truck stop on its land, Simran gave the town of Waterloo $250,000 to help pay for extending the town’s water lines to the site. The town’s Redevelopment Commission contributed a roughly equal amount to extend the lines, completing the project in the summer of 2018, Woenker said.
The water lines also would serve a future hotel Simran was proposing for the south side of U.S. 6. Simran received zoning approval for its hotel plan at the Nov. 19, 2018, Plan Commission meeting, but the company said it was not looking to develop a hotel immediately.
Woenker said the new water lines still will be helpful for Waterloo’s future development on land west of Interstate 69, no matter what happens with Simran’s plans.
“It’s a disappointment right now, but you know me — I don’t give up hope,” Woenker said Friday about the situation.
At the November 2018 meeting of the Waterloo Plan Commission, Simran’s neighboring landowner to the west, Frank Albright, raised questions about Simran’s easement across his land at the entrance to the proposed truck stop. Albright brought up what he called “serious traffic problems” at the existing entrance to the truck stop.
Simran’s engineer had presented plans to build a Gallops travel center like the company’s flagship site near Goshen, with “castle” architecture. The plans called for a convenience store, two commercial buildings sized for quick-service restaurants and space for truckers to rest or park overnight.
Simran owns 12.24 acres of land on the northwest corner of the Interstate 69 interchange. American Petroleum Inc., with Simran owner Harpreet Singh as its registered agent, purchased the property in May 2015 for $950,000, according to DeKalb County tax records. The land was transferred to Simran Inc. in October 2018.
Simran bought 10 acres on the south side of the highway for its proposed hotel site in June 2017 for $413,900, according to county records.
A Simran representative could not be reached for comment Friday.
