AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will play host to its annual Art in the Park event at Eckhart Park on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local artists will have a wide variety of artwork on display and available for purchase.
People attending can listen to live music featuring local musicians Bill Ward and Austin Marsh.
For more event details and performance times, visit the parks Facebook page at facebook.com/auburnparksandrecreation or call 925-2997.
The event is sponsored by Links Creative Alliance.
