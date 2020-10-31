AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Kevin Wallace Thursday sentenced a Butler man to 30 years in prison for child molesting.
Marc Griffith, 66, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, was convicted of the Level 1 felony offense on Oct. 14 after a jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Griffith was found guilty of molesting a young child who was age 5 or 6 when he was age 63 or 64 in a residence in Garrett.
During a police interview, Griffith denied molesting the child. When he arrived for a scheduled polygraph, after being given instructions, Griffith advised he no longer wanted to take the exam, according to a police affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.