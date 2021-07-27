AUBURN — A Waterloo man is facing a charge of child seduction after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl.
Dustin Wood, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, is charged with the Level 5 felony in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday, Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick was asked to investigate an allegation of child seduction. The act was alleged to have taken place between June 19 and July 31, 2020, when the alleged victim was age 16 and Wood was 34.
Quick said he was told the alleged victim’s stepmother had observed messages on the girl’s cell phone that something sexual had occurred between the girl and Wood.
Quick said he spoke with the alleged victim at the Auburn Police Department. She told Quick that she had been staying at a home in the 600 block of East Union Street and while everyone in the house was sleeping, she and Wood went to the bathroom to smoke marijuana together before bed, the affidavit said.
The girl told Quick that Wood locked the door and she sat on top of a washing machine. She said she had been wearing swim shorts and a swim top.
While she was sitting on the washing machine, Wood told her, “We are going to do this first,” the affidavit said.
She said Wood pulled her shorts down, put her ankles on top of the washer and performed a sex act on her, the affidavit said.
Quick said the girl told him she did not know what to do and that she “froze.” She said Wood later apologized for what he had done, the affidavit said,
Quick said he spoke with Wood at the Auburn Police Department and he did not deny that something had happened with him and the girl.
Originally, Wood told Quick he could not remember what happened, but that he did not think the girl was lying, Quick said in the affidavit. During the police interview, Wood told Quick that he was smoking marijuana with the girl in the bathroom and that he pulled down her shorts and performed a sex act on her while she was sitting on the washing machine, the affidavit said.
Wood told Quick he was sorry for what had happened and completed a letter of apology to the girl, according to the affidavit.
