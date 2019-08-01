AUBURN — Chris Buchs cut a ceremonial ribbon Thursday to open his new insurance agency at 1041 W. 7th St., Auburn.
The new Buchs Agency will handle Farmers Insurance from an office in Auburn Plaza, immediately south of a Subway sandwich shop.
Buchs is launching a new career after 22 years in manufacturing with the automotive, agriculture and construction equipment industries.
“I’m new to the insurance services world, but not new to the business world,” he said.
Buchs also is not a newcomer to the area. Born at the hospital in Auburn formerly known as DeKalb Memorial, he grew up in the area and today makes his home on Crooked Lake.
In his career, he said, “I was looking at opportunities to go into something on my own, as an owner” when he learned about the chance to buy the Auburn insurance agency.
“It was a very exciting opportunity for me. I’ve always loved the town of Auburn,” he said.
Buchs began operating the agency July 1. He works alone, but is looking forward to the growth of the agency and adding staff.
Buchs said his family has provided a great support system for his career change. His grandson, Maison, helped him cut the ribbon in Thursday’s ceremony, organized by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
“Farmers is a very strong company,” he said about his choice to go with the insurance company. “They’re very supportive and offer a lot of resources for their agents — obviously, a very old and established company.”
Buchs added, “I especially would like to state my enthusiasm about being a part of Auburn and DeKalb County.” He said he is “looking forward to being a good, supportive member of this community.”
