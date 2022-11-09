Auburn author to
sign copies of book
NEW HAVEN — Auburn resident Gary Bowser will sign copies of his new book, “Operation Peregrine,” from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at Anna’s Barber Shop, 617 Broadway, New Haven.
Copies of his book will be available at the signing or visitors are welcome to bring their copies for Bowser to sign.
Bowser, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and intelligence operative running clandestine operations against the Soviet Union, Warsaw Pact, North Vietnam and other Communist adversaries, served as a Defense Intelligence Agency Branch Chief responsible for drafting National Intelligence Estimates.
After his retirement from the military, Bowser served three years as an advisor to the Chief of Intelligence, Royal Saudi Air Force.
Bowser wrote Operation Peregrine, his first fiction book, written with a personal knowledge of intense international conflict. Operation Peregrine is a complex U.S. espionage operation where characters face constant dangers from the North Vietnamese Army and the KGB.
