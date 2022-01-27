AUBURN — The utilization of the former CSX railroad iron bridge that spanned C.R. 75 east of St. Joe is still in question as the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety signed a contract with VS Engineering Inc. for Phase 1 of the project during Thursday’s meeting.
The contract, for $91,920, is for design services and will include all necessary work relating to permitting, structural calculations and modeling, partial bridge designs and plans.
The Auburn City Council approved the purchase of the bridge in July 2021 for $50,000 pending an inspection of the structure. The bridge was moved to a vacant lot on East 10th Street in August, where it sits pending the completion of the study.
Mayor Mike Ley’s vision for the bridge’s utilization is as a walking bridge which would span Cedar Creek near 11th Street.
Phase 2 of the project, which has yet to be approved by the board of public works and safety, will include bridge design and plans along with construction specifications and bidding documents. The quote from VS Engineering for Phase 2 is $18,000.
With both phases of the project, along with the purchase of the bridge, the project has a cost of $159,200.
The project fits directly into the mayor’s vision for the development of Cedar Creek as an asset to downtown redevelopment.
A key element in the redevelopment of Cedar Creek is a bank restoration and stabilization project which is proposed by the DeKalb County Soil and Water District, City of Auburn and the county.
Auburn Parks and Recreation Director Eric Ditmars updated the board on the issue while asking the board for permission to submit a Lake & River Enhancement grant application through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. If the city receives the grant, it would help to fund one of the restoration projects.
Ditmars said this is a long time coming.
If the city is awarded the grant with an 80/20% match, it would help to fund the first phase of the project redeveloping the creek bank between the two bridges in Eckhart Park. The restoration project would go on in conjunction with the installation of a new bridge in Eckhart Park. The current bridge on the west end of the park can only currently be utilized as a walking bridge.
The Eckhart Park project has an estimated cost of around $188,000.
The match for the project will be split between the county and the city.
During the meeting, the board also approved the purchase of five vehicles for two different departments.
The Parks Department will be purchasing a Ford F600 chassis and the equipment necessary to make it a dump truck for the department. The new truck will be purchased from O’Daniel Ford in New Haven. The total cost of the truck with necessary equipment is $84,572.75.
Ditmars said the truck will be a second truck for the department. The four-wheel drive vehicle will aid the department in plowing snow and will have a larger carrying capacity.
Approval was also given to the city’s police department for the purchase of four new Dodge Chargers from Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Highland for a cost of $139,606. The department will trade in two of its current vehicles. Another will be transferred to another city department and the fourth will be used as an extra vehicle.
