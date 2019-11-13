AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will examine the deep roots of two early Auburn churches as it embarks on a grant-funded digitization project.
“How Deep Do These Roots Grow?: Auburn’s Earliest Churches and Their Impact” will see staff and volunteers at the Willennar Genealogy Center: A Service of Eckhart Public Library digitize and provide access to a collection of materials from the Auburn Presbyterian Church and Auburn First United Methodist Church. Each church has over 175 years of service to their community and congregations.
The library has received a $15,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the Indiana State Library, to support the project.
Both churches had members of local influence in their congregations and have a strong history of supporting women’s work in the community and church, both prior to and during the Women’s Suffrage Movement. With the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 2020, the project felt natural to the library staff. Both churches also had leaders who advocated the abolition of slavery.
“The Board of Trustees is very grateful to the Indiana State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services for this grant, as these monies will allow us to preserve tangible pieces of our amazing local history for the benefit of future generations,” said Carolyn Foley, Eckhart Public Library board president. “We are extremely proud of our staff, many of whom are involved in the project planning and grant-writing process. Despite many challenges over the past 28, they have continued to provide excellent service to our patrons and our community.”
Sharon Zonker, a member of the First United Methodist Church, and Nancy Derrow, a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church, are working with the library to digitize the items and make them available online. The collections contain approximately 600 items, many of which are one-of-a-kind and not publicly accessible. The library plans to share the information and digitized items in the library’s online archive at willennar.pastper fectonline.com, as well as through public programs and displays. The library will also work with volunteer Connie Rendfeld, a former digital initiatives librarian at the Indiana State Library, to ensure that digitized materials and information can be shared with Indiana Memory and Digital Public Libraries of America. This will allow materials from Auburn to have a national reach.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Its mission has been to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. For the past 20 years, its grant making, policy development, and research has helped libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visitn imls.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.