On April 5, 2023, Mrs. Lapham’s DeKalb High School criminal justice and psychology class toured the DeKalb County Jail and Central Communications.
Jail commander Captain Hicks welcomed all of the students. The group was initially split into three smaller groups to learn about a number of items ranging from the structure and organization of the DeKalb County Jail as well as the characteristics of a profession in the field of confinement/corrections.
Students were able to see and ask questions as they toured the control room, intake area, kitchen and visitation section of the jail. Juniors and seniors in the DeKalb dual credit class inquired about the typical day and routine of a confinement officer as well as possibilities for employment within the DeKalb County Jail.
Students additionally examined the DeKalb County Jail from a structural and architectural perspective as well as the organization of people within the correctional setting. Sheriff Thomas and the jail staff were very welcoming, accommodating and informative over the course of the tour.
The next stop of the tour was DeKalb County Central Communications hosted by director Brian Humbarger.
Students learned about the application process for a profession in dispatch, the typical responsibilities for a dispatcher as well as the pros and cons of the job. Students asked questions about how technology makes emergency communication easier or harder as well as what happens in the circumstances of accidentally dialing 911 emergency services.
The end of the tour was complete as the students were able to observe the dispatchers on duty working in real time. By the end of the trip, a few students had verbalized the possibility of pursuing a career in either the field of emergency communication or corrections.
Many thanks to the DeKalb County Jail, Sheriff’s Department and Central Communications for allowing young people to learn about and explore career possibilities in public services.
