WEST LAFAYETTE — DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade Jazz Bands traveled to Purdue University on Saturday to compete at Purdue's 30th Jazz Festival.
DeKalb Jazz 1, directed by Shanna Lank, competed in Loeb Performance Hall with 11 other bands. Jazz 1 received fourth place, earning two solo awards for Jacob Hanes on trombone and Ethan Wood on trumpet.
DeKalb Jazz Too, directed by Colby Stackhouse, competed in Stewart Hall room 278 and received fifth place, with 11 bands performing in that room, as well. Solo awards for DeKalb were given to Gabe Ackerman at piano and Zayna Stankovic on vibes.
This was the first competition of the season for the Brigade. The next performance will be Feb. 7 at the annual Jazz BBQ Dinner at DeKalb Middle School.
Jazz 1 also will also perform at Auer Hall on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
