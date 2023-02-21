WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Introduction to Criminal Justice and Psychology students will attend the inaugural CTE Criminal Justice Competition hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Campus April 28.
Students will participate in physical fitness and agility tests, marksmanship tests via Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulation, a general knowledge exam, and a problem-solving scenario team competition as part of the event.
In order to prepare for the contest, students completed a one-day seminar about the MILO simulation training, hosted by the Auburn Police Department.
Chief Cory Heffelfinger, Lieutenant Martin McCoy and retired officer Mark Stump led the day’s event outlining the MILO background, benefits to law enforcement, and the different styles and formats for MILO simulations.
The officers demonstrated use of the MILO and walked the students through many different scenarios in preparation for the April competition. Following the training, students reflected on their experiences.
One student shared that she appreciated all of the information on firearms safety and protocols. Another stated that she understands now how difficult and stressful a job in law enforcement can be as an occupation. A student said that she has a lot of respect for the difficult decisions that law enforcement officers have to make on a daily basis.
Many students commented how appreciative they were to have the ability to practice skills with the support and guidance of the Auburn Police Department.
The school thanks the Auburn Police Department for hosting a day of learning for criminal justice students.
