Named to dean’s list at Wabash
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Cole Bergman of Garrett and Hoyt Stafford of Waterloo have been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Wabash College.
Students who maintained a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale were named to the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.