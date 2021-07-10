Monday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, meeting to discuss requests for waivers of noncompliance received from MCP Investments, Paragon Steel, and Techo-Bloc, for real and/or personal property abatements for which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
9:15 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, courthouse, Auburn, public hearing to determine whether or not a waiver of non-compliance will be granted to Techo-Bloc Midwest Corp., MCP Investments, LLC, and Paragon Steel, which have failed to timely file a deduction application for real and/or personal property and have requested a waiver of non-compliance. At the conclusion of the hearing, the DeKalb County Council may or may not adopt a resolution waiving non-compliance.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
Friday
8 a.m. — City of Butler Economic Development Commission, Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway, meeting to review an abatement application from Therma-Tru.
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.