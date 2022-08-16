AUBURN — With the start of a new school year, Lakewood Park is once again hosting its Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), offering mothers a time of fellowship, friendship and reflection.
The ministry — in its 10th year at the church — is open to mothers who are looking to connect with other like-minded women. The ministry is geared toward mothers with children ages 0-5 and is open to anyone.
Kari Harvey, women’s ministry director at Lakewood Park, said the program has been extremely successful over the years. She still keeps in touch with those mothers who were amongst the first in the ministry.
The ministry meets the second Monday of each month September through May from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children are welcome as the church provides a safe place for children with its “MOPETS” program.
To kick off the season, the church will be hosting a coffee and doughnuts event from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in the Lakewood Park foyer (door 10A). The coffee and doughnut event will give mothers an overview of this year’s program, which will be directed by Kelly Pettit and MOPETS director Kathy Smith.
“We want all mothers to feel welcome,” Harvey said.
Each MOPS gathering will include a warm breakfast, mentors for mothers and a special guest speaker. This year’s theme is “Friendship and Courageous Faith.”
“Motherhood is a team effort where we all come together,” Harvey said.
The program has a $30 registration fee and mothers must join the MOPS International program for a nominal fee. Harvey said scholarships are available through the church to help those mothers who can’t afford the registration fee.
She said she doesn’t want money to affect mother’s decisions about being a part of the group.
She said the program is not about bombarding mothers with the message of the Lord. It is about giving mothers those tools to be good mothers. Presenters will present topics that are relevant to young mothers.
“It is about building a connection,” Harvey said. “We are here for you.”
For more information and to register online, visit lakewoodpark.org.
