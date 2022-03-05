AUBURN — A three vehicle accident on Interstate 69 Saturday afternoon sent several people to the hospital including a couple juvenile passengers.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 323-mile-marker on Interstate 69 around 2:10 p.m.
Ervin Miller, 79, of Middlebury, was traveling south on the interstate following closely behind a vehicle driven by Makinnsy Miller, 29, of Angola. Ervin’s 2006 Vanhool charter bus collided with the rear of Makinnsy’s 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.
The collision caused Makinnsy’s vehicle to strike a 2003 GMC Sierra with a 14-foot trailer attached to it sitting on the side of the road. Autumn White, 37, of Auburn was standing on top of the trailer when it was struck throwing her from the trailer.
Makinnsy’s vehicle came to rest in the ditch line on the west side of the interstate. All four occupants of the vehicle including two juveniles ages 8 and 5 were transported to the hospital by Parkview DeKalb EMS complaining of neck pain.
Ervin was cited at the scene for the crash; the bus received an estimated $20,000 in damages. Ervin complained of no injuries.
Makinnsy’s 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was totaled and the trailer attached to the GMC Sierra received an estimated $5,000 in damage.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Auburn Fire Department, Brent’s Towing service and Riverside Towing service.
