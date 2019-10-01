AUBURN — Holly Harrington of Waterloo made lemon blueberry muffins to take first place in the adult division of the Homemakers Muffins Contest at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Second place went to Rachel Kuta of Auburn for her sausage-and-cheese muffins.
Ruth Walters of Auburn placed third with her apricot muffins.
In the youth division, first place went to Piper Owsley of Garrett for her banana nut chocolate chip muffins.
Lemon blueberry muffins
Ingredients
5 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
lemon zest from one lemon
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups frozen or fresh blueberries
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 12-cup muffin pan with liners.
Make the crumb topping by combining the melted butter, sugar, flour, oatmeal and salt. Stir with a fork until crumb form. Set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium-size bowl and set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter for one minute until soft and fluffy. Add sugar and continue to beat for three minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat just until incorporated. Add buttermilk, vanilla and lemon zest and mix on low until combined.
Remove bowl from mixer. Add flour mixture and stir by hand until flour disappears. Do not over mix. Gently stir in blueberries.
Divide mixture evenly in prepared muffin man. Sprinkle with crumb topping.
Bake at 350 degrees F for 22 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool five minutes. Drizzle with lemon glaze.
For the glaze, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice in a medium-size bowl. Stir with a fork or whisk until smooth.
Sausage-and-cheese muffins
Ingredients
1/3 pound pork sausage
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup grated sharp cheese
2/3 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 ounces cream cheese, cubed small
Directions
Preheat over to 350 degrees. Spray muffin pans with cooking spray.
Brown sausage with onion in a non-stick pan. Break up sausage. If it begins to stick, add small amount of oil. Drain off most of the grease.
Mix flour, baking powder and salt. Cut butter into flour.
Mix eggs with milk and beat. Add milk mixture to flour, add in cheese, mix until just barely moist. Add sausage and onions, mix.
Fold in cream cheese cubes.
For large muffins use about 1/4 cup. For smaller muffins, use 1/8 cup. Using an ice cream scoop helps to get a nice rise.
Bake 20 minutes.
Apricot muffins
Ingredients
1 cup dried apricots, cut up
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Topping
1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup orange juice, stirred together
Optional, apricot preserves
Directions
Combine apricots and boiling water, let stand for five minutes, then drain, discard liquid and set apricots aside to cool.
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy, add sour cream, flour, baking soda and salt. Mix well, then add apricots and nuts.
Fill greased muffin pans or paper baking cups 3/4 full.
Bake 18-20 minutes in a 375-degree oven.
While muffins are still warm, dip tops in topping mix and set on a wire rack to complete cooling.
Optional: Spread apricot preserves on top.
Banana nut chocolate chip muffins
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
4-5 bananas, riper the better
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/2 cup chocolate bits
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Spray muffin tins with baking spray with flour added and set aside.
In medium-size bowl, mash bananas and set aside.
In larger bowl, cream butter and sugar, add eggs and mashed bananas, combine until smooth.
Add vanilla.
Fold together flour and baking soda, then add small amounts at a time to banana mixture. Mix until all blended.
With a spoon, fold in chopped walnuts and chocolate bits.
Pour into muffin pans.
Bake at 350 degrees until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out clean.
