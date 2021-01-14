WATERLOO — A boy suffered injuries when he walked into the path of a vehicle Tuesday at 7:24 p.m., the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Cody Bernard, 13, of Waterloo had “road rash” abrasions to his knee and arm and a bump on his head from the collision, a police report said. He was transported to a hospital because he appeared to have difficulty answering questions.
Police said Barbara J. Reis, 68, Waterloo was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 and made a left turn onto North Washington Street, one block east of downtown.
Bernard was walking across the street in a southeasterly direction when he was struck by Reis’s 1995 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle, several yards northeast of the intersection. Police blamed the incident on the pedestrian’s actions.
Reis told police she did not see the boy crossing the street because it was dark.
