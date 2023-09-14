AUBURN — In commemoration of Constitution Week, members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Sept.9 at the Willennar Genealogy Center where attorney Eric Bash discussed elements of the Constitution relating primarily to judicial issues.
Bash was introduced by Karen Bash, who stated her son is passionate about the Constitution. His background with the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Federal Communication Agency has led Bash to be stationed in London as well as in America’s capital. He currently works in Washington D.C. for NBC Peacock, dealing with regulatory issues.
Bash explained three aims in any understanding of the Constitution are to define it, to give information about the rights and life American citizens possess, and to encourage the study of historical events that lead to the interpretation of the document.
“Our founding fathers were astute thinkers when they framed the Constitution,” he said.
Although the Constitution deals with executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government, Bash focused primarily on the Supreme Court and legal interpretations regarding the 1st, 2nd, and 14th Amendments.
The judicial branch is to be unbiased, fair, balanced, and thoughtful. This mandate requires judges to research, review appellate rulings, and make decisions based on the text of the law and individual rights not necessarily mentioned in the Constitution but in view of cultural context and due process, the group heard.
The meeting was opened by Regent Nancy Brickley with chaplain Joyce Phillips assisting. Minutes were read by Bash and treasurer Christine Steele gave a review of the budget. Brickley presented the chapter with state and national awards and certificates for programs in history, national defense, good citizens and the use of technology. She thanked Bash for serving as hostess. The next meeting will be Oct, 14 at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
