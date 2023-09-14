Clarifying the Constitution

“Clarifying the Constitution” by attorney Eric Bash was the program of the September John Houlton, NSDAR, meeting. From the left are Karen Bash, Eric Bash and Regent Nancy Brickley.

AUBURN — In commemoration of Constitution Week, members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Sept.9 at the Willennar Genealogy Center where attorney Eric Bash discussed elements of the Constitution relating primarily to judicial issues.

Bash was introduced by Karen Bash, who stated her son is passionate about the Constitution. His background with the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Federal Communication Agency has led Bash to be stationed in London as well as in America’s capital. He currently works in Washington D.C. for NBC Peacock, dealing with regulatory issues.

