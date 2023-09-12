Parkview DeKalb logo

AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital and the Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to sign up for check-up day at the hospital on Thursday.

Check-up day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place from 7-9:30 a.m. in conference rooms A, B and C. Check-up day guests should enter the hospital at door 5 and take the elevator to the third floor to access those rooms.

