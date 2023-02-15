INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by state Representative Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, that would require public meetings to be livestreamed and archived has passed the Indiana House of Representatives.
The bill passed out of the House Tuesday with 86 votes in favor and nine against, according to beta.iga.in.gov/legislative/2023/bills/house/1167.
In addition to Smaltz, the legislation had the support of local representatives, including David Abbott, R-Rome City, District 18 and Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, District 80. Denny Zent, R-Angola, was excused in the vote.
The bill was co-authored by Abbott and Reps. Jim Pressel, R-District 20 and Doug Miller, R-District 48.
It now moves to the Indiana Senate, where it is sponsored by Sens. James Buck, R-Kokomo, District 21; Mike Gaskill, R-Anderson, District 25 and Tyler Johnson, R-Grabill, District 14.
Smaltz's bill would require executive and fiscal bodies of state and local agencies and school boards to livestream their meetings on public accessible platforms and archive the recordings with links to agendas and minutes.
Smaller government entities would have until July 2024 to comply.
"Hoosiers deserve to know what their government is doing with their tax dollars," Smaltz said in a statement. "Not everyone has the ability to attend public meetings in person, so having the ability to watch online any time provides a higher level of transparency and that also boosts accountability.
"Our ability to record public meetings and provide access to information is easier than ever," he said. "All levels of government should want to demonstrate and be accountable to what they're doing for their communities."
The bill was one of Smaltz's goals entering the current legislative session.
In a December interview with KPC Media, Smaltz said, “I think that if it’s a public meeting and there’s public business going on, it needs to be livestreamed. I think it needs to be archived. I think it needs to be easily accessible to see what their government does.”
Indiana Open Door law currently allows for anyone to attend a public meeting in person to observe or record the proceedings. If people are not able to attend in person, they are likely to miss out on what happened.
Some local governments record their meetings on video, some on audio, and others are only recorded by whatever local media reports or official board minutes are printed summarizing the meeting.
The Indiana General Assembly has provided video streaming of its committee meetings and floor proceedings for years now, and Smaltz, as a committee chair, knows that people tune in to see those.
“I’ve had people email our office and say the microphone is not on, so-and-so is not turned on, and that happens. You get a lot of public engagement when they can see what’s going on,” Smaltz said. “I seem to be getting some great feedback on that.”
Locally, travel times are much shorter, but some local boards may meet during the day when people are at work or meet in the evening when it can be hard to juggle conflicts or family time versus showing up to take in a public meeting.
The pandemic provided a crash course in video conferencing and livestreaming to lots of individuals as well as government. Many local governments used video for at least some time during the pandemic — many dropped it once gathering restrictions were relaxed — and some have continued to stream ever since.
Smaltz said he’d like to leave the method up to the individual units. Not everyone will need to adopt any super-sophisticated streaming setup — meetings could be recorded on free and available platforms like Facebook Live or YouTube if they’re able to be adequately archived, he said.
