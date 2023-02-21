Commissioners to hold evening meeting
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The meeting will include discussion on the textual amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance, Section 9.05.
