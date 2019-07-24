Community Foundation DeKalb County will name its 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar in December 2019.
The Lilly scholar will be the 39th from DeKalb County. The community foundation has been awarding the scholarship since 1998.
“It is a privilege for us to be involved in the Lilly Scholarship program again this year,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Tanya Young. “We look forward to awarding this generous scholarship to another deserving, accomplished student from DeKalb County.”
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a baccalaureate degree. It includes a stipend of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. The recipient may attend any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.
The scholarship is available through community foundations statewide. The number of scholarships available for each county is based on its population. DeKalb County will award one scholarship in 2020.
Eligibility details and application materials for DeKalb County students are available on the community foundation’s website, CFDeKalb.org.
The application will be available Thursday, Aug. 1. The website directs students to submit their application information online by Monday, Sept. 2.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of approximately 40 educational scholarships available through Community Foundation DeKalb County. In the spring of 2019, the community foundation awarded more than $141,000 in educational scholarships created by local donors. Application materials for other 2020 community foundation scholarships will be available in December.
