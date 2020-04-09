AUBURN — The city of Auburn has hired a engineering firm to begin investigating a railroad overpass or underpass at the city’s south edge.
VS Engineering will look at four possible sites, Mayor Mike Ley said Thursday. They are the CSX railroad crossings on Wayne Street (C.R. 427), Auburn Drive (C.R. 48), South Center Street (C.R 29) and C.R. 31.
“We should properly evaluate each one,” Ley told the Auburn Board of Works and Safety before it approved a contract with VS Engineering, based in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.
VS Engineering will prepare a request for proposals for a feasibility study, Ley said.
“It’ll be a pretty detailed RFP, because there’s a lot of information that needs to go into a feasibility study.” Ley added.
“We all know this is a long-term thing,” Ley said about building a railroad overpass/underpass. “I’m throwing a dart at eight years.”
The mayor added, “I know it’s going to take federal or state funding” for any project. “We want to be in … a good position to apply for those funds when they become available.”
Ley said he has been talking with residents for the past year about a solution to railroad crossings being blocked by CSX trains.
He is asking VS Engineering to study all four of the city’s rail crossings, even though some might be ruled out quickly, he said.
“In my book, it’s not so obvious that Wayne Street should be the primary one,” Ley said.
He noted that C.R. 29 has an advantage of hills on both sides of the rail crossing, and only three driveways that would be disrupted by an overpass.
People might change their routes to use the overpass/underpass only when their usual path is blocked by a train, Ley said.
“I think it’ll just be a very interesting process to go through,” Ley said about the study.
The city’s contract also calls for VS Engineering to work on future projects when the city needs its expertise. Ley said he chose the firm because it is competent, experienced and versatile.
Also in its meeting Thursday at City Hall, the Board of Works authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to seek an inspection of a bridge over Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
“There’s some structural failure, structure degradation that is visible” in the park’s bridge for vehicles, said parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars.
Street Superintendent Bill Brandon gained permission to seek price quotes for reconstruction of Pennsylvania Avenue, which runs north from Ensley Avenue on the city’s southwest side.
Electric utility Superintendent Chris Schweitzer was approved to seek a contractor to expand the parking lot by 15 spaces at the utility headquarters on South Center Street.
“This is something you’ve needed for quite a while,” Ley told Schweitzer.
The board approved purchasing five vehicles: two Dodge Durangos for the police department from Shepherd’s Chrysler in Auburn and three vans from Ben Davis Ford — two for Auburn Essential Services and one for the electric utility.
The board approved adding the Teledoc service to the health insurance plan for city employees.
Human resource director Kimberley Almeida de Atarama said Teledoc will not charge copays to employees for its telehealth services.
“The employees are going to get more and more used to this type of service and will find it very convenient,” she predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.