AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced Thursday for his role in an October 2020 vandalism spree with multiple victims.
In a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Andrew Bussing of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, to 547 days in prison and 730 days in prison for two separate charges of criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Bussing also received two 547-day sentences, to be served consecutively with each other and the former sentences, in jail or in a residential work facility in a program established by the DeKalb County Sheriff. While on the work program, he must make payments toward restitution.
Bussing received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed probation for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, which also will be consecutive to the former sentences.
He received a second one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. It also will be consecutive to the former sentences.
He received one-year suspended sentences and was placed on probation for nine additional counts of criminal recklessness, all Class A misdemeanors. They will be served at the same time.
Bussing received credit for 195 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Bussing had faced a total of 64 counts involving charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief. The remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to a police affidavit, both Bussing and another man admitted driving around Auburn, Kendallville and the country between them, shooting vehicles, houses and businesses and slashing tires.
They told police that their trail of damage began because they were bored and upset with a friend who “would no longer hang out with them because he had a girlfriend,” police said.
“They decided that their friend would have more time for them again if his girlfriend’s vehicle was disabled, so they slashed (her) tires and shot out her back window. Later, they decided that their friend deserved to have his vehicle damaged also, and they slashed the tires from his vehicle,” Auburn Police Department Detective Aaron Quick said.
