AUBURN — In the year when COVID-19 upended holiday gatherings and activities, DeKalb County’s 2020 annual community Friendsgiving meal shifted from a sit-down event to a format where carryout sites were added around the county.
This year, the event will see those sites converted to sit-down locations, and event organizer Jeremiah Otis could not be happier.
“We’re not feeding the hungry. We’re fostering community. There’s probably somebody in that group who’s hungry, so, two birds!” he said.
“The bigger picture here is that now we have people from all different walks of life who are sitting side by side, sharing a meal, and they’re not getting to know each other as person in need and person who can help … they’re getting to know each other as human beings, side by side,” Otis said.
The annual event began in 2014 when between 200 and 300 people were served a Thanksgiving meal in Otis’ downtown coffee shop.
“Creating the coffee shop was never about selling a cup of coffee. The coffee shop was about creating a space where people could connect, that didn’t have any boundaries or any borders or any rules, aside from keeping people safe. This just a place where we can connect. Coffee is just a vehicle, it’s just a mechanism,” Otis said.
The same is true of the Thanksgiving meal that encourages and fosters a sense of community, Otis added.
The meal continued to be hosted in Otis’ shop through 2019, with the last two years taking place in Otis’ new downtown location at 9th and Main streets.
Otis sold the coffee shop in 2020, and its new owners, Dawn Burris and Kyrstin Kocher, intended to carry on the tradition.
But the pandemic hit and as Thanksgiving approached, Otis said, he did not think it would be safe to pack 200-300 people into the coffee shop on Thanksgiving Day.
“I finally said, ‘We can’t do this,’ and canceled it,” Otis recalled.
But Otis said he received push-back from other longtime Friendsgiving volunteers, including Burris and Kocher.
“They said, ‘If there’s ever a year when we need this, it’s this one. People are hurting. People are lonely. People have been locked in their houses,’ and I said, ‘You guys, I agree with you but we cannot in good conscience put 200 people in a room. We can’t do that,’” Otis said.
“They really set me straight and they talked me into, ‘Why don’t we do a carryout meal?’”
Otis said he and his team of volunteers realized that because the need was so much bigger than in previous years, they might not be able to cook that much food in the coffee shop’s kitchen.
The group then approached the Auburn First United Methodist Church and asked if there was the possibility of using the church’s kitchen.
“And they said, ‘Yes, and can we also be a place that hands out meals?’” Otis said.
Organizers went on to talk to other communities about handing out meals.
“And they said, “Yeah, if you can cook them, we’ll hand them out,” Otis said.
“We went from canceling the event to 85% of the county being covered with some sort of carryout meal provided by Friendsgiving.”
A total of 900 carry-out meals were served from sites in the communities of Waterloo, Ashley, Garrett, Auburn and Butler. This year, a site serving St. Joe and Spencerville also has been added, Otis said.
“As that year ended, every single one of the sites said, ‘Let us know how we can be involved in this again next year,’ every single one of them,” Otis said.
“Here a couple of months ago, we started reaching back out to everybody and saying ‘OK, Thanksgiving’s coming. Who wants to be involved?’ and they all said, ‘Yes.’”
Otis said he then convinced the sites to serve a sit-down meal instead of just carryouts, although carryouts will be available.
“They all thought about it and got back to me and said, ‘We’re going to do it,’” he added.
Meals will be served: Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Spencerville Community Club from 6-8 p.m. and at the Garrett JAM Center from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Butler Church of Christ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn from 11 am. to 3 p.m., and at Warm A Heart in Waterloo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Ashley Fire Station from 4-8 p.m.
“Everyone’s welcome and it’s always free, no questions asked,” Otis said.
Each site is responsible for coordinating its own volunteers, Otis added.
Like last year, food will be prepared and cooked at Auburn First United Methodist Church on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. After the food is prepared, it will be placed in a refrigerated truck until it is distributed. Otis is planning to serve between 2,000 and 2,500 meals of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Otis said the individual meal sites also are accepting donations of pies to be served with the meals. Those who wish to donate pies should communicate with the site in their community and ask how that site would like to receive pies, he added.
For the food preparation, Otis said, he needs plenty of volunteers. He encourages those interested to visit the Friendsgiving website, DeKalbFriendsGiving.org and go to the “volunteer” page to sign up for a volunteer slot. The cooking of the turkeys is outsourced.
Otis said door-to-door food delivery will be provided to anybody who requests it on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“However, if they want food delivery, we have to know ahead of time,” Otis added.
Those requesting delivery should call or text 573-0083 to schedule. They also can visit the Friendsgiving website and go to the “request a meal delivery” page and fill out an online form.
A “donate” page also is available on the website for those who wish to make monetary contributions. Donations also will be accepted at 9th Street Brew. Donations are tax-deductible, Otis said.
“This year is the first year that we have ever done any real fundraising. In the past, my plan has always been to just do it, and if people want to help great, but we’re going to do it, and 100% of the time, we have had all of the needs covered without asking anything. What we have learned is people are going to ask us, so we need to tell them how they can do it,” Otis added.
Otis said the message of Friendsgiving extends beyond Thanksgiving Day.
“One of the messages we really want to get out there is, ‘Invite someone to your home.’ We all know somebody who might sit by themselves on Thanksgiving. Invite them over. Make a friend … Friendsgiving can’t connect with every lonely person. We can’t. No matter how hard we try, there’s going to be somebody that falls through the cracks.
“But if every person in the county starts looking around, saying, ‘Who can I invite? Who can I become a friend with?’ a lot less people are going to fall through the cracks. Here’s the thing; Friendsgiving happens one day a year.
“But if you make a new friend, if you make a new connection with someone because you invited them into your home, you’re now connected to them 365 days a year and you can be there for that person whether they’re in need or lonely or whatever, in ways that Friendsgiving will never be able to … We’re serving food one day a year. Hopefully we can help facilitate those connections at our tables,” he said.
Otis thanked all those who have supported the Friendsgiving event.
“We really appreciate this community. For eight years, we’ve done this and this community has just backed us up every step of the way. They don’t miss a beat. They don’t wait to be asked. This event wouldn’t be here eight years later if that wasn’t happening,” he said.
