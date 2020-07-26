BUTLER — A motorcyclist was injured when she crashed while avoiding a deer Saturday at 9:48 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Twila Robinett, 51, of Butler, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne with complaints of head and back pain.
Robinett was riding a 2000 Harley-Davidson XL8 southbound in the 1500 block of S.R. 1, north of Butler, when a deer ran into the roadway. She laid her bike down to avoid a collision.
The Butler police and fire departments and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
