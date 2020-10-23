Indiana’s second-largest city, Fort Wayne, and Allen County, where it is located, are the population, economic and employment hub of the 3rd District.
More than a third of the district’s residents live in Fort Wayne, which has welcomed sizable populations of refugees or immigrants from around the world for generations. Students in Fort Wayne Community Schools report more than 70 languages spoken in their homes. More than half the 3rd District’s population is in Allen County.
In 2015, more than 24,000 workers who lived outside Allen County commuted to Allen County for employment, because there are more jobs in a wider range of fields than are available in the more rural surrounding counties. Thousands of people find work in two large hospital networks with headquarters in Fort Wayne, and thousands more work in insurance, higher education, construction, finance, transportation and retailing.
But throughout the 3rd District, including Allen County and Fort Wayne, manufacturing is the big employer — bigger than any other type of business, and a larger part of the economy in the 3rd District than anywhere else in the United States. An analysis in 2015 found that 23.3% of jobs in the district are in manufacturing, compared with 8.8% in the U.S. as a whole.
Even with all that industrial employment and output, the 3rd District is predominantly rural. In several counties, farms occupy more than 80% of the land area. Even in Allen County, with its sprawling residential and commercial development, two thirds of its land is in farms. Still more voters in the district are only a generation or two removed from the farm or have relatives or friends who still farm. The 10,500 or so farms in the 3rd District and their proprietors wield outsize clout in the politics and culture of the region.
Incumbent Republican U.S, Rep. Jim Banks’ experience helps show how strong the Republican inclination is among voters here. His first general election, in 2016, was a gimme for the candidate, who had been a county councilman and then a state senator before running for Congress. Democrat Tommy Schrader was a frequent candidate and intermittent resident of the district who openly discussed his spotty employment history and problems with mental illness. On primary election night, the Democratic Party chairman lamented the outcome and congratulated Banks. Banks won with 70%, more than a 3-1 trouncing of his Democratic opponent.
2018 was a better test of Banks’ appeal. He faced Courtney Tritch, a Democrat who knew the district well through several years’ work in regional economic development. She hit the campaign trail in mid-2017 and campaigned frequently and energetically throughout Fort Wayne and small towns across the district. She raised about $860,000 for the campaign, enough that she wasn’t swamped by Banks’ fundraising of just under $1 million. Banks won, 65-35%.
This year, Banks faces Chip Coldiron, a high school science teacher. Coldiron, a veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, is new to politics, but unlike many novices running for this office, Coldiron started campaigning for the general election the week after the June primary. It’s clearly going to be an asymmetrical run for the office. Banks has raised more than $777,000 as of June 30, with more than $263,000 still on hand. Coldiron raised less than $10,000, with less than $5,000 still on hand.
Coldiron’s modest funding steers him toward personal appearances, social-media posts and “virtual town halls” on Zoom. He repeatedly highlights Banks’ support for withholding funding from schools that don’t start with in-person teaching this year. He’s also seized on the misfortune of residents in the small town of Andrews, where the water supply has been contaminated, apparently by improperly disposed industrial waste. Coldiron presents the problem as a lesson in the risks of government growing too lax in regulation and oversight.
Working a grassroots, social-media campaign leaves Coldiron at even more of a disadvantage against Banks than he would face against some incumbents. Banks has played a pretty solid social-media game for many years, but during his time in Congress, he’s become a frequent guest on Fox News shows, including appearances with hosts Lou Dobbs, Trish Regan and Tucker Carlson. He’s also appeared on PBS Newshour, NBC News, National Public Radio, and CNN. He doesn’t need to rely on retweets on Twitter when he can reach voters through national news and commentary broadcasts.
Early on, Banks kept some distance from President Trump, openly raising questions sometimes, particularly on issues of national security. More recently, he’s become a reliable defender of the president. He voted against both articles of impeachment against President Trump. For his part, the president personally endorsed Banks on June 2, when Banks faced a primary challenge from the right by a well-funded opponent. That endorsement is displayed at the top of his campaign Twitter feed.
