AUBURN — Seven people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Courts I and II Friday and Monday.
In Superior Court I, Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences:
• Bryan C. Hughes of the 3900 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 155 days he served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
• Danielle R. King of Hearten House, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 98 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 49 days she served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 632 days and was fined $1.
• Wyatt L. Amick of Oakwood Court, Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except three days already served, for attempted theft, a Level 6 felony. He received 1 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1.
• Frank J. Bard of the 200 block of Park Lane, Butler, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Jan. 20, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 126 days.
• Dalton Smith of the 500 block of North Main Street, Antwerp, Ohio, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $75 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
In Superior Court II, Judge Monte Brown imposed these sentences:
• Davin Alleshouse of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except three years, and three years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
• Gavin Ralston of the 400 block of Lee Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 17 days already served, for battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.