Library to launch summer program season
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will launch its summer program season on Saturday, June 3, in the library park. The theme is "All Together Now!"
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a variety of activities including games, snacks, and a photo booth. Patrons will even have the opportunity to do a few simple projects to give back to the community. In addition, the teen library will be showing the movie "Ponyo" at 11:30 am. The highlight of the launch will be a "Foamzilla" party from 11 a.m. to noon.
All ages are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.