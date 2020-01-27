BUTLER —The driver of a pickup truck suffered critical injuries in a crash Monday at 6:58 a.m. northwest of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Bobby Double, 41, of Butler was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where he was listed in critical condition with abdominal injuries.
A passenger in the truck, Ida Delong, 44, of Butler, was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital at Auburn with a shoulder injury.
Police said Double was driving northbound on C.R. 61 near C.R. 12 when his truck began to slide on the icy roadway.
The truck went off the west side of the road, striking a utility pole before coming to rest in a field.
A police report said Double’s 2000 Chevy S10 pickup truck is a total loss.
The Hamilton Fire Department, Butler Police Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
