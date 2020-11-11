AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has been nominated for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.
Since 1994, the Institute of Museum and Library Services has presented the award to institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to community service. The medal is the nation’s highest honor for institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.
Fifteen libraries and 15 museums will be selected as finalists, for a total of 30. From these finalists, three museums and three libraries will then be selected to receive National Medals in the spring of 2021.
The library reopened in March following extensive restoration and renovation from a 2017 arson fire, only to have to close again 12 hours later because of COVID-19.
“Our library showed the same resiliency as after the fire, collaborating with community partners to continue providing services in creative and vital ways,” said library Director Janelle Graber. “We are honored by the nomination.”
The library received local letters of support from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn Main Street, the DeKalb Central school district, Dekko Foundation and the Indiana State Library. The library was permitted to include three with its nomination application. The application also included three congressional letters of support submitted by Banks and U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young. A narrative submission, entitled “Eckhart Public Library 2020: Overcoming Two Disasters Through the Power of Partnerships,” was written by Eckhart Library Foundation Secretary Angela Mapes Turner.
In an overview submitted with the application, the library stated, “In March, the historic Eckhart Public Library building reopened for the first time since an arson fire almost three years earlier. Just 12 hours later, COVID-19 closed it. The resiliency borne of the fire recovery helped us fight through the disappointment. Already having had extensive experience with creatively adapting services in the wake of tragedy, the library was able to respond swiftly to the pandemic’s challenges, working closely with partner organizations to assess and respond to needs. Eckhart Public Library continued its vital services with an unwavering focus on fulfilling its mission of providing opportunities for access, creativity, and discovery at all stages of life.”
Recounting the July 2, 2017, arson fire, the library noted that firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the historic side of the library, built in 1910, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. However, damage to the 1996 addition side of the building was extensive, and the entire building had smoke, soot, and water damage.
“While hardly any damage could be seen from outside the library’s thick brick walls, the entire collection of 51,000 items was ruined, and even the wiring, plumbing, and ductwork inside would need replaced. The impact was devastating, but because of strong community partnerships and forward-thinking strategic planning, the library was able to resume modified operations only eight days later,” the library stated.
“The fire couldn’t derail a focused shift toward patron-centered service already underway. Even our popular summer reading programs continued. We repeated a mantra: ‘Eckhart strong, we carry on!’”
That fall, a temporary library opened in a vacant storefront, and it would be the library’s home through 2019.
“The recovery work not only repaired the extensive damage from the fire, but also renovated the main library building with an eye toward accessibility and technology, while retaining its unique and beautiful historic details. Eckhart Public Library was able to rapidly create a thoughtful, comprehensive recovery plan that encompassed services, facilities, and financial sustainability, because of strategic planning before the fire that had focused on those vital areas,” the library noted.
“Following the library’s brief reopening and abrupt COVID-19 closure in March 2020, the library’s management and staff again made a quick pivot to respond proactively and energetically. Relying on the reciprocal synergy built with partner organizations over many years, Eckhart Public Library made itself a hub of reliable, evolving resources during the early days of the pandemic. Behind the scenes, it focused on how to resume as many services as possible, as safely and quickly as possible.”
Auburn Main Street President Eldon Byler described the way the library’s services have carried on through the fire recovery and the COVID-19 crisis.
“The library became part of the community everywhere you turned,” he said. “It’s truly unbelievable to see how devastating circumstances have encouraged them to be more creative, connected, and available to the community they love.”
