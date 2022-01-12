AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced Taiylor Hollis Straw has joined its board.
Hollis Straw works for the city of Auburn as the business development coordinator for Auburn Essential Services. After graduating from DeKalb High School, she majored in business management and received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Fort Wayne. She also serves on the Garrett Library Board of Directors and the DeKalb County Plan Commission.
Hollis Straw lives outside of Garrett with her husband, Devin, their dog, and three cats. AMS said Hollis Straw recognizes the importance of preserving and promoting both the history and the future of Auburn’s Main Street and is excited to propel that mission forward.
The mission of AMS is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
