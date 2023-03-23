Railroad wheel sparks fires along tracks
ST. JOE — Sparks believed to be caused by a railroad wheel or brake started a few fires along the railroad tracks near St. Joe Tuesday evening.
Concord Township Fire Chief Mike Georgi said Southeast Fire crews (Concord Township and Spencerville), along with a grass rig from Butler, extinguished the spot fires.
At no time were any rail cars or structures involved. Rail traffic also was not stopped, he said.
