FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Genealogical Society is pleased to announce an addition to its Indiana County Genealogist program with the appointment of Lori Leininger Samuelson of Auburn as the Indiana County Genealogist for DeKalb County.
Samuelson’s appointment was confirmed at the Indiana Genealogical Society’s recent board of directors meeting.
She will coordinate the society’s genealogical information and activities in DeKalb County, working with the local genealogical and historical societies, as well as other genealogical organizations, individuals and repositories. Samuelson will serve as the contact person for in and out-of-state researcher members as well as non-members, to help them accomplish their research goals in the DeKalb County.
Samuelson is an active member of the DeKalb County Genealogy Society, and the Society of Indiana Pioneers. She has been doing genealogy since a teenager. Lori became a professional genealogist in the early 2000’s and developed her own company, Genealogy At Heart.
Contact information for the Indiana County Genealogist program and other activities of the Indiana Genealogical Society is available on the society’s website, indgensoc.org.
